PTG has successful Ski and Skate Sale

Friday, January 6, 2017





To the Editor:

The Bedford PTG is pleased to announce that our Annual Ski and Skate Sale was a great success! As the largest fundraiser of the year, the money we raised will fund educational programs at each of the six schools in our district.

We would like to say thank you to all who came out in support our sale. A very special thank you goes out to Ken Jones Ski Mart, Bob and Terry's Sports Outlet, Prolens Inc., and Rodgers Ski and Sport, and Michael Therrien Landscaping for your continued support.

Lynne Natale

Bedford PTG