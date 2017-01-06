Letters

Men’s Club appreciates tree sale support

Friday, January 6, 2017





To the Editor:

On behalf of the Bedford Men's Club, I want to thank the community for their support of our successful 2016 Christmas Tree Sale. We sold approximately 500 New Hampshire-grown trees, so our customers not only help us make Bedford a better place to live but also support our state's economy.

I want to thank specifically: our customers for their patronage; The Village Shoppes of Bedford for allowing us space for our sale; the Bedford Journal, Bedford Community Television, and WBNH-LPFM 105.1 radio for their help with promotions; the many customers and donation recipients who mentioned us through social media, emails, and by word-of-mouth; Weir's Tree Farm of Colebrook, N.H., for supplying us such beautiful trees; and, finally, the club members who helped with sales and setup, especially Bob Friedburg, the club's Vice President and Tree Chairman.

The tree sale is our largest fundraiser and proceeds support many Bedford organizations. Recent donations include: youth sports, such as softball, baseball, and basketball teams; educational programs such as Tech Tonics and Redstorm 509 robotics, Stand by Me, Destination Imagination, DECA, the Educational Farm at Joppa Hill, McKelvie Move-a-thon, and scholarships for graduating high school seniors; and other community organizations and events such as the Bedford Community Food Pantry, The Caregivers, Inc., of Bedford, Bedford Olde Towne Day, and the Bedford Memorial Day Parade. For more information, visit www.bedfordmensclub.com or www.facebook.com/bedfordmensclub.

Please be sure to come back next year to get the tree that gives back to our community. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 Christmas Tree Sale and other events during the year. Thank you!

Dante D'Amato

BMC President