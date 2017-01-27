Letters

Rotary thanks Red Kettle contributors

Friday, January 27, 2017





To the Editor:

On behalf of the Bedford Rotary Club I thank everyone who contributed to The Salvation Army Red Kettle at Harvest Market during the 2016 holiday season. Your generous contributions enabled us to reach our goal of raising over $10,000 to help the Salvation Army do Good.

I also want to thank Harvest Market for once again being our host and giving us needed assistance and hot beverages.

We also thank the several organizations, including Goedecke Decorating, Bank of New Hampshire and Primary Bank, that helped us by using staff and friends to ring the bell for a day. The Interact Club of Bedford High School rang the bell for a Saturday in December. We thank them.

The Rotary Club of Bedford has been ringing the Salvation Army bell for 47 consecutive years - one of our Community Service Projects.

The Rotary Club of Bedford consists of 40 men and women from Bedford who believe in Rotary International's creed of "Service before Self." To learn more join us for breakfast at the Manchester Country Club. We meet each Wednesday at 7:30.

Charlie Fairman

President - Rotary Club

of Bedford