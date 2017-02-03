Letters

Artie Robersen passes away

Friday, February 3, 2017

Courtesy photo

Artie Roberson. Enlarge



To the Editor:

Artie Robersen, who served as town manager of Bedford for seven years, kept her ties to New Hampshire active until her death on Jan. 18 in Fitchburg, Wis. She leaves a legacy of courage, laughter, passion, love, and inspiration for everyone who knew her.

Artie was born on April 28, 1946, in Waterville, the daughter of Arthur Languette. In 1970, she married Bill Robersen, her partner in life, in Cape Elizabeth.

Artie graduated from the University of Maine and was selected in a national competition for entrance on scholarship to Harvard University's graduate program, where she earned her Master's degree in Educational Administration.

She made her way in a man's world, holding executive positions with non-profit and government agencies including the Milwaukee County Medical Center, the State of Washington Department of Labor and Industry, St. Louis Community College, and Abbington Friends School in Philadelphia. In Bedford, she oversaw growth and financial development with a careful eye and was known as a "wily" negotiator.

Artie was very proud of her Native American Micmac heritage and enjoyed her continuing friendships with many in New Hampshire, including Ed Moran, Martha Gaudes and Tabitha King, for whom she was maid of honor when she married author Stephen King. Even in retirement, Artie remained very active, enjoying her, dogs, bird watching, traveling, and creating crafts.

She is survived by her husband Bill and family and friends from coast to coast.

Bunny Raasch-Hooten

Milwaukee