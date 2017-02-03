|
Letters
PTG thanks Justice Broderick for talk
Friday, February 3, 2017
To the Editor:
The Bedford PTG would like to sincerely thank former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Broderick for speaking to the Bedford community about the importance of talking about mental illness. His mission is to remove the stigma of mental illness in our society and inform everyone about the five signs of emotional suffering.
We were proud to be co-sponsors of this important event with BeBOLD and the Bedford School District.
For more information on Change Direction New Hampshire, visit changedirection.org/nh or join the conversation at #changementalhealth.
Bedford PTG
