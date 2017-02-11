Letters

Hassan Op Ed in New York Time hit nail on head regarding DeVos appointment

Saturday, February 11, 2017





To the Editor:

I took great pleasure in reading Maggie Hassan’s piece on the Op Ed page of Saturday’s New York Times.

She uses her experience of our public educational system as the mother of a son with cerebral palsy to oppose Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos, a lifelong opponent of public education, to his cabinet to lead the Department of Education. A billionaire, she and her family have given more than $8,000,000 to Congress.

Maggie’s letter and Sunday’s Super Bowl win by the Patriots have me thinking about an imaginary football game between a trained and experienced football team against a baseball team dressed up in football gear and playing football for the first time. What would happen, say, if the Boston Red Sox played the Patriots? The action would be similar to what we see in this Trump presidency. Go Maggie!

The Rev. William S. Gannon

Bedford