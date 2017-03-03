Letters

Bridges vs. walls: a good metaphor

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

“Rising walls, falling bridges” is how one commentator compares the current climate news in California with Trump’s misbegotten wall talk. But think about it. Faulty dams and bridges, underwater roads, mudslides and large numbers of people having to exit their homes all due to the weather conditions out west is a real problem by comparison. Of course, there is talk of infrastructure efforts by the present government. 2009 was the last time and Obama got the funding to do it. Yes, and the taxes to support it. But today? Thus far there is only talk and not talk which you can believe! This metaphor should be in our heads, bridges versus walls. It’s water that needs to be stopped.

The Rev. William S. Gannon

Bedford