Letters

Candidate will help move us forward

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Catherine Rombeau’s run for Bedford Town Council. Catherine is a levelheaded, forward thinking candidate who believes in supporting the “responsible growth [of Bedford] while protecting our small town community.” I can think of no better person to represent our interests in local town government.

Catherine has become a close friend during the two years I have known her. She is one of the most thoughtful, passionate and intelligent people I know. We have had long discussions about the future of our town, raising our kids in such a wonderful place with strong schools, managed recreational areas and a business friendly environment. Catherine’s background as an attorney has helped inform my own understanding of the legal system and what we can do as citizens to support responsible governance.

I have been impressed with Catherine as a person since we first met. I am especially impressed with her as a candidate as I watch and support her in this campaign. Catherine has researched the issues and is quick to respond to individuals who want to express varied concerns about Bedford. Catherine does the legwork necessary to understand the truth and the many different sides of issues that will affect responsible decision-making.

It is my pleasure to write this letter on Catherine’s behalf. I invite you to support this candidate who brings a thoughtful, open-minded approach to life, working professionally and personally to make our world a better place for our children and ourselves.

Melissa Mannon

Bedford