Rombeau the right choice for Bedford

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

As a Bedford resident, I would like to write a letter in support of Catherine Rombeau for town council. She will be an excellent representative for Bedford. Catherine is an experienced lawyer, which enables her to effectively review and dissect proposals and contracts that may be presented before the council. She is also a mother of two young children and therefore has a long term vested interest in how Bedford grows and develops as a town. Catherine is open to hearing the concerns of other Bedford residents and representing all Bedford residents equally. These are a few reasons why I feel she is an excellent candidate.

Regina Dixon

Bedford