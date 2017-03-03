Letters

Qualified candidate for Town Council </

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

I’m supporting Catherine Rombeau’s bid for one of the open Bedford Town Council seats, and here’s why you should, too.

On paper, she is exceptionally qualified for the role of town councillor:

As an attorney, she’s proficient in understanding contracts and complex legal terminology, and has years of experience with project planning and budgeting.

As a resident and property owner, she’s committed to supporting the local economy and helping it thrive.

As a mother with young children (one now attending Bedford’s public schools), she’s engaged in our community and has a personal stake in keeping it safe and amenable for families.

In person, however, is where Catherine shines. She’s a thoughtful listener, pragmatic thinker, and careful in her consideration of important decisions. I was fortunate to meet her soon after moving my own family to Bedford, and I can attest to her dedication to our town. We’ve frequently talked about issues that impact our community – how properties are zoned, how fellow residents and local businesses are impacted, and how we’d like to see Bedford grow – but for Catherine, being a concerned citizen also means action and service to that community. When the opportunity arose, she enthusiastically applied to run for town council.

Catherine Rombeau would be an incredible asset to the council, just as she is to our growing community. Please join me in voting for her on March 14 (Bedford High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Maggie Wachs

Bedford