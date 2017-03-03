Letters

Bandazian and Rombeau on 14th

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

Please join me in voting for Catherine Rombeau and Chris Bandazian for Town Council on March 14.

The town is now addressing a number of issues, such as succession planning, facilities and personnel, that will affect our government well into the future. Many department heads will be retiring in coming years, and the growth and re-development that Bedford will continue to see is unprecedented. These changes are juxtaposed against unanticipated events such as the PFOA water contamination issue and the statewide drought, and we exceptional leadership to manage them.

Rombeau is a local runner, attorney and mother with a passion for local government. She is invested in the future of Bedford not only for herself, but for her children. She is intelligent and has proven herself to be an individual who researches all aspects of town policy, including conferring with residents, prior to reaching a decision. She would be a sound, well-reasoned, and fiscally responsible vote on the council.