Bandazian and Rombeau on 14th

Friday, March 3, 2017


To the Editor:

Please join me in voting for Catherine Rombeau and Chris Bandazian for Town Council on March 14.

The town is now addressing a number of issues, such as succession planning, facilities and personnel, that will affect our government well into the future. Many department heads will be retiring in coming years, and the growth and re-development that Bedford will continue to see is unprecedented. These changes are juxtaposed against unanticipated events such as the PFOA water contamination issue and the statewide drought, and we exceptional leadership to manage them.

Rombeau is a local runner, attorney and mother with a passion for local government. She is invested in the future of Bedford not only for herself, but for her children. She is intelligent and has proven herself to be an individual who researches all aspects of town policy, including conferring with residents, prior to reaching a decision. She would be a sound, well-reasoned, and fiscally responsible vote on the council.

Bandazian will mark his tenth year on the council this year. He is truly the backbone of the council. His wealth and breadth of institutional knowledge is of critical import and his calm and thorough leadership style has garnered him an immense amount of respect from his peers.
To maintain a premiere community, we must continue to elect premiere leadership. Please join me in voting for Catherine Rombeau and Chris Bandazian for Town Council on Tuesday, March 14, from 7am-7pm at Bedford High School.
Kelleigh Murphy
Bedford
