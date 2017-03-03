Letters

Turn out to vote for Rombeau on 14th

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

We write to enthusiastically recommend that our neighbors in Bedford cast their votes for Catherine Rombeau for one of the open seats on the Town Council on March 14. We have had the good fortune to get to know Catherine over the past few years and have been incredibly impressed by her devotion to her family, friends, and community. Catherine has thought long and hard about how to balance preserving the aspects of our town that make it a wonderful place to live and raise our kids with the need to responsibly manage Bedford’s hopefully continued growth. Catherine’s desire to keep our residential neighborhoods and strong communities intact while allowing for commercial growth in appropriate areas makes sense. Over time, Catherine’s ideas would give us lower residential property tax rates and greater shopping, dining, and entertainment options in areas where such commercial development ought to be encouraged.

We are confident that Catherine’s goals and plans for Bedford would benefit us all and position the town well for success into the future. We believe strongly that Catherine would make an excellent town councilor. She would work tirelessly to ensure that we can continue to proudly call Bedford home and that our children will have every opportunity to grow and thrive. Catherine is truly an asset to our town and we look forward to casting our votes for her on March 14. We would encourage you to do the same.

Adam and Katie Mordecai

Bedford