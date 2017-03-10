Letters

Support Barrett on March 14

Friday, March 10, 2017





To the Editor:

Jim Barrett is Granite Stater who has lived in Bedford for over eight years. He is a family man with two children in the Bedford school system. Jim’s family is involved in local Scouts, schools, sports, church and the business community. Jim is the Chief Executive Officer of a New Hampshire based technology company, an outdoor enthusiast, a sportsman and an avid supporter of our New Hampshire environment. Jim was finance director of local Cub Scout Pack 114 and continues to participate with his son in Boy Scouts. Jim’s wife Claudia is the owner of a local business, Flight Coffee, which is a coffee roaster serving customers around the country as well as local businesses. In short, Jim, his wife and children are heavily invested in the Bedford community.

Candidate Barrett has over 30 years of finance, management and executive experience in the private sector, all of which, I can emphatically state from personal experience, are applicable to decision-

making actions one might take as a councilor. Candidate Barrett also has two children in the Bedford schools and is involved in other community organizations such as church, scouts and sports. In my judgment candidate Barrett has the perfect amalgamation of family experience, community involvement and executive skills to make a successful town councilor. Running against Mr. Barrett is candidate Rombeau who, thus far, has no community involvement and no executive experience, largely because candidate Rombeau just recently moved to town and has a career, not as an executive, but as a lawyer. In my experience, to serve the community one must first get to know the community.

Voting for Jim Barrett is a vote to preserve the beauty of our community and to ensure that Bedford maintains a safe family environment. A vote for Jim Barrett is a vote for a fiscally responsible candidate who will vote to maintain the best-in-class educational experience of our children while ensuring that our Bedford tax dollars can be efficiently marshalled to ensure that the town budget does not exceed Bedford’s financial resources. A vote for Mr. Barrett is a vote to ensure safety for our children and families while preserving the bucolic nature of our community. Speaking as a private citizen, and not a Bedford Town Councilor, I ask you to please vote for Jim Barrett on Tuesday March 14.

John Schneller

Bedford