Letters

Vote Brooks for library trustee

Friday, March 10, 2017





To the Editor:

Vote Robert Brooks for library trustee on March 14.

WHY? Brooks has been an ardent supporter of the Library personally and financially for over 50 years.

• Resident of Bedford for over 55 years.

• Served as a former trustee for 15 years.

• Served as library fund raising chairman in 1994 which raised in excess of $500,000 in order to build the existing library in 1995. THIS WAS A MANDATE! If the funds had not been raised the current library would not exist.

Founder and committee chairman of the new Bedford Memory Wall (on the lower level). Funded by outside independent sources. The following is a quote from the current trustee chairman, “On behalf of the Bedford library trustees, I want to thank you for your Memory Wall inspiration that has produced the dramatic historical perspective the Library now enjoys. It is a fine addition to the library,” sincerely, Ed Moran, chairman.

Brooks has served in many other capacities in his 50 year career in the town. For example, 12 years as selectman; founder of Bedford Parks & Rec; founding member of So. NH Planning Commission 4 years, Planning Board Member 3 years, Budget Comm Member 3 years, fundraising for various Bedford charities 13 years, etc, etc. A true server of the electorate.

Bob Brooks

Bedford