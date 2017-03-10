Letters

Radke seeks reelection

Friday, March 10, 2017





To the Editor:

Nine years ago I ran for the position of town clerk. During that election, the Men’s Club held a “Get to Know the Town Clerk Candidate” forum as there were six people running for office. Now while preparing for this election, I came across the closing remarks I made during that forum. If you are history buff as I am, you may find them interesting.

The town clerk is an important position and for centuries has been a corner stone for town and city municipalities. Along with the tax collector, the town clerk is the oldest of public servants in local government. The profession can be traced back before Biblical times. These early keepers of archives were often called “Remembrances” and before writing came into use, their memory served as public record. So glad that is not case today!

As our great nation was being formed early colonists set up forms of local government to which they had been accustomed. The office of clerk was one of the first to be established. The colonists were well aware of the importance of keeping accurate written records of their agreements and actions including grants of land, regulations governing animals, the collection of taxes and the expenditure of town funds. By the middle of the 17th century, the title of town clerk appears in town records and this title has continued to the present.

Over the years, town clerks have become the direct link between the members of their community and their local government as well as the town historian. In the state of New Hampshire there is a code of ethics among town and municipal clerks. Town clerks should possess high, consistent standards of conduct, fairness, respect, responsibility, compassion, trust and above all confidentially.”

When I wrote those words nine years ago I had no idea how much more meaningful they would become during my tenure. When I step into my office, I am forever reminded of the history behind the role of a town clerk and the importance of preserving Bedford’s past so future residents can appreciate the hard work that went into building our community.

Bedford is a community where dedicated and passionate people work together to make this town a better place to live. Our town’s success comes from our large pool of volunteers and dedicated employees who work to ensure the town operates efficiently. I want to continue as your town clerk because I share their vision, dedication and commitment. I want to continue being your town clerk because I believe in the democratic process and pledge to work alongside the town moderator, the supervisors of the checklist, and other town and state officials to ensure that our local, state and federal elections run smoothly and efficiently. I will continue to provide good customer service while maintaining a high level of fairness, respect, compassion and confidentiality.

For the past nine years, it has been an honor and privilege serving as your town clerk, the corner stone of our community.

Lori Radke

Bedford