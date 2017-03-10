Letters

Barrett asks for your vote

Friday, March 10, 2017





To the Editor:

My name is James Barrett and I am a candidate for the Bedford Town Council. During the eight years I have lived in Bedford, I’ve coached recreational soccer, taught Sunday school and been the treasurer of Cub Scout Pack 114. I’ve served as a member of the Bedford Community Emergency Response Team doing things like teaching emergency preparedness at Old Town Day and assisting the Bedford Police directing traffic at events like the Fire Station open house and the 2016 election at the high school.

My business background is grounded in information technology and accounting. I started my career with Ernst & Young in Boston over 20 years ago and worked in IT consulting and management for 15 years. Today I’m one of the owners of Ion Beam Milling, a small high tech manufacturing company in Manchester and have been the company’s president and CFO for eight years. My wife, Claudia, and I own Flight Coffee Company, a Bedford based specialty coffee roasting company that caters to wholesale and retail customers around the world.

Service to others is part of my upbringing and was a cornerstone of my Jesuit education at Holy Cross in Worcester. Prior to moving to Bedford, I spent six years as a member of board of directors for HomeStart, a Boston-based organization dedicated to ending and preventing homelessness.

Each candidate’s stated goals will be to protect Bedford’s residential neighborhoods, support responsible business development, and maintain our infrastructure. The question is, “Who is most likely to achieve these goals?” Preaching a gospel is one thing. Having the business and financial skills to accomplish it is another thing entirely.

Also, in my discussions with Bedford residents, I’ve encountered a common thread – the feeling that our government is more concerned with expedience than service. There are many people in our community who have legitimate concerns and all too often our leaders give perfunctory attention to their concerns and then move on to the planned agenda. This isn’t right. Our residents deserve a fair hearing and if elected, I promise to do just that. I will listen, I will do my own research, and I reach decisions by considering the concerns of all stakeholders – large and small.

As voters, you have to decide who is best for Bedford and for your families. I humbly ask that you vote James Barrett for Bedford Town Council on Tuesday, March 14.

James Barrett

Bedford