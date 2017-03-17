Letters

Health care plan not better option

To the Editor:

Marie Antoinette of France, who reigned as princess during the outbreak of the French Revolution in 1789, defended the privileges of the aristocracy. Her attitude is memorialized in her response to hearing the cries of the starving peasants who couldn’t afford even bread was: “Let them eat cake.” The princess’ solution to the problem of starvation of the French masses parallels the solution Trumpcare proposes to the problem of healthcare coverage for Americans in its very absence of a positive agenda to solve the problems which the Affordable Care Act attempted to address. Trumpcare proposes different alternatives, not better options. Trumpcare caters to the privileged and ignores the rest of us. Nobody gets a good deal out of this agenda but the rich.

Linda Abels

Bedford



