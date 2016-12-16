News

Students aid brewery fundraiser

Friday, December 16, 2016





Manchester Community College business professor Michael Magoon assigned his advertising classes

service-learning projects this fall semester. Students were given several options to choose from in order to help local companies and organizations with an advertising project. A team from each class worked with Stark Brewing Company on an annual fundraiser and a Dec. 25 Christmas morning breakfast for the homeless.

This is Stark Brewing Company's 24th year serving Christmas breakfast for 250 homeless people. They have held the silent auction fundraiser for the past 12 years. Peter Telge, founder and owner of Stark Brewing Company, relies on local businesses and the community to make these events successful.

"I want to try to make this a nice Christmas for the homeless. Not just a breakfast, but let them go shopping for clothing, blankets and toiletries. Everything will be used, nothing will go to waste," Telge said.

The silent auction fundraiser will be held at Stark Brewing Company from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. All proceeds will go to New Horizons. Auction items are still needed and can be dropped off at Stark Brewing, 500 Commercial St., until Saturday.

For the Christmas morning breakfast items needed include: new or gently used clothing; non-perishable food; toiletries; back packs; sleeping bags; blankets; shoes; and socks/underwear.

Checks, made payable to New Horizons for NH, Inc. can be sent to Stark Brewing. Tickets to the silent auction are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call 624-4444 with questions or to arrange for pick-up. A GoFundMe page has also been set up at www.gofundme.com/newhorizonscharityevent.