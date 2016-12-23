News

Merrimack student wins poster contest

Friday, December 23, 2016

Courtesy photo

Jillian Dorf, a 7th grade student at Milford Middle School, won the state level Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest with this entry. Enlarge



MERRIMACK - This year's Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest theme is A Celebration of Peace. Lions clubs from all over the state of New Hamphshire sponsor students from their towns. Jillian Dorf, a seventh-grade student at Merrimack Middle School, won the competition for District 44 N (which is half the state of New Hampshire) and then won the competition for Multiple District 44 (which represents the entire state). Her poster will now compete against winning posters from all the other states and all other countries that submitted winners. Winners of that competition will be announced on Feb. 1, 2017.

Jillian will be honored by the New Hampshire Lions Multiple District at their Mid-Winter Convention at the Crowne Plaza in Nashua on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Merrimack Lions Club will honor Jillian at their Feb. 7 meeting at the Common Man Restaurant.

- Submitted by Merrimack Lions Club