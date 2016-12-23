News

HB ‘British Invasion Night’ was a success

Friday, December 23, 2016

British Invasion Night was a smashing success, thanks to incredible performers and repertoire that all music fans, young and old, were able to rock out to.

Hosted by seniors Curtis Newton and Ethan King, the two-act celebration consisted of bands made up of students and faculty alike, performing classics from the era such as The Beatles' "Yesterday," The Who's "My Generation," and "Pinball Wizard" and The Troggs' "Wild Thing." The hosts even invited two distinguished guests to be a part of the show: an actual British person (a student at HBHS) and Queen Elizabeth II (portrayed by freshman Jesse Putney).

In Act 1, the band Abbey Road kicked off the night with "Spooky" and "Eight Days a Week." Other highlights included Finny Rasmussen's performance of "Norwegian Wood" on guitar and the faculty band, The Rolling Scones. The Rolling Scones performed "Wild Thing" and "You Really Got Me," two thrilling numbers that got the audience pumped for Act 2.

Toward the end of the show, Caroline Burns, of The Voice fame, made her return to the HB stage to sing "She's Not There" and "Gimme Some Lovin'" with her band, Odds and Sods.

The show was a blast and an excellent tribute to one of the greatest eras of music. The show, and similar Guitar Nights, are organized and directed by Mark Illingworth and Karen Johnson. If you would like to be involved with a future Guitar Night, text @jimmypage to 81010 to receive notifications about performance opportunities.

This column is written by Nicole Poitras, a senior at Hollis Brookline High School. She was among 51 high school journalists representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., who attended the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference in Washington in June.