2016 Merrimack Rotary Turkey Trot a success

Friday, December 30, 2016





MERRIMACK - The Merrimack Rotary Club would like to thank all of the runners and sponsors who, yet again, made the Thanksgiving 5K Turkey Trot a success. There were over 300 registered runners. We would like to thank the following sponsors and ask that if you need their services, please keep it local and seek them out.

"We could not have done this without the participation of all the runners and sponsors. Thank you," said Bob Freed, the Turkey Trot Committee chair.

Thanks to Silver Sponsors - Allyssa Bedard Licensed Massage Therapist, Balanced Wealth Advisors, Buckley Disposal Services LLC, Eaton and Berube Insurance, Elliott Orthodontics PLLC, Fidelity Investments, Holt's Autosport, Interstate Batteries, Merrimack Dental Associates, Merrimack Office Properties, People's United Bank, Sal's Pizza, Southern NH Medical Center, Sweet Ginger, Tech Transport Inc., The Law Offices of Joseph E. Mitchell, ESQ.,P.C., Vault Motor Storage

Thanks to Bronze Sponsors - Convenient MD, DW Highway Mobil Inc., KJB Ventures LLC, Liberty Mutual Andy Steeves, Maureen Mooney & Mark Derby, Merrimack Commons Laundromat, Mickey's Magical Villa LLC., Papergraphics, Schaller Design and Construction, Walmart Amherst.

With the above support, the Merrimack Rotary Club donated $4,000 to three food pantries in Merrimack as well as Meals on Wheels, in addition 14 Coats for Kids, and $1,500 was donated to Operation Santa.

- Submitted by Maureen Mooney for

Merrimack Rotary Club