Music School names Matthew Wood musician of the month
Friday, December 30, 2016
MANCHESTER - The Manchester Community Music School would like to congratulate Merrimack resident Matthew Wood on being named Musician of the Month for December!
Matt has been attending the Music School for 12 years. He enjoys playing the guitar & piano and singing. Folksongs are his favorite style of music and some of his most loved songs include "Happy Trails" by Roy Rogers, "Old Uncle Bill, and "Home on the Range."
"Matt started at the Music School as a young child and has proven to be a very hard working individual," stated Emily Todd, MT-BC, Matt's Music Therapist. "As an adult, he continues to make great strides and improve on his musicianship."
The Manchester Community Music School is dedicated to providing high-quality music education opportunities, and Music Therapy services for individuals of all ages and abilities. For more information about the Music School visit the website at www.mcmusicschool.org or call the Music School office at 644-4548.
