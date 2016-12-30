News

Thanks for a wonderful Hollis Luminary event

Friday, December 30, 2016

Photo by Linda Stiles

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Monument Square and the surrounding streets were all aglow with almost 3000 luminary candles showing off our beautiful Monument Square and historic buildings.

Residents, friends and visitors walked and drove through our square to see the beauty of the lights shine on every curb even into the wee hours of the night. Just before sunset all the candles were lit and the festivities began. A few words were said by Peter Band and Vahrij Manoukian, who was honored with flipping the switch to light the Christmas Tree. Carols filled the air from the chimes of the church and everyone was in a festive mood anticipating the arrival of Santa on the lit tractor parade sponsored by the Agricultural Commission and the NorEaster Snowmobile Club. Shouts of "ho, ho, ho" from Santa received friendly hellos and squeals of joy from small children and adults alike who were lining the square waiting for his arrival. It was a bit chilly but a beautiful evening as many chose to stroll over to the Lawrence Barn to take their pictures with Santa and to grab a goodie and hot chocolate provided by the Hollis Woman's Club.

To conclude the evening, the Hollis Town Band performed a wonderful concert and those in attendance got into the spirit, as they donated their canned goods and bought treats to help support the food baskets that are handed out to those in need. Much happiness and joy was had by many who came to town that night. It was a magical and glowing evening and the town was beautiful. We appreciate the townspeople in participating in the event by purchasing luminary kits and lighting their own sidewalks.

The Hollis Brookline Rotary was generous for funding the luminaries at the public spaces. Their Interact Club helped place all the bags around town. We would like to thank Peter Band, the Heritage Commission and the NorEaster Club for their generous donations that helped underwrite and support the event. The Congregational Church of Hollis, Friends of the Hollis Social Library, Hollis Historical Society pitched in by funding and placing the candles that were in front of their buildings. We would have had many gaps without their support.

A special thank you goes to Joyce Pepin and her girl scouts who helped package the kits for homeowners. Members of the Woman's Club and the Agricultural Commission for helping with setting out the bags and the cleanup. A thank you to everyone who helped light candles and cleaned up on Sunday morning. A special thank you to Trevor Hardy, Dan Harmon, Randy Forgaard, Vivian Silva and all the helpers at the barn. Thank you Santa for making the evening special to so many children. It takes a whole village to support and share in this beautiful event and here's hoping it becomes a new tradition.

- Chairman of the Hollis Holiday Luminary Event

Kimber Harmon

Chris Furman