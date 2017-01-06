News

Elevate Health Studio celebrates grand reopening

Friday, January 6, 2017

Courtesy photo

Elevate Health Studio owners Melissa Hopf, left, and Amy Rockwell, inside the studio during its grand reopening celebration.

BEDFORD - Bedford area fitness enthusiasts have a new facility to get active, stay in shape and take customized fitness classes, without the impersonal, intimidating atmosphere that can come with larger gyms. Formerly known as Anatomic Fitness, Elevate Health Studio recently held a grand-reopening ceremony where members, friends, and community members enjoyed an evening of demonstrations, contests, raffles, tours and refreshments. As part of the celebration, $350 was raised for Bedford-based McKeryn Bridge Foundation.

Located at 43 Constitution Drive in Bedford, Elevate Health Studio offers small group classes, personal training and corporate wellness programs for all levels.

"Elevate Health Studio's unique approach provides a personalized fitness experience for each of our members," said Amy Rockwell, co-owner of Elevate Health Studio. "We tailor fitness programs for each individual because we know everyone has different levels of experience, body types and fitness goals."

Offering a total workout space of 1,600 square feet, Elevate Health Studio members never feel crowded. Nearly twenty different classes are taught by eleven certified fitness instructors. Certain classes, including Gravity/Kinesis and Spin are offered exclusively by Elevate in the Greater Bedford area.

The studio provides a wide variety of exercise equipment and systems, including total body Kinesis to improve balance and coordination, gravity training for strength and conditioning as well as upper and lower aerobics, Bodysolid weights and several cardio stations including Jacob's Ladder, an extremely effective cardiovascular tool that is not found in many larger gyms.

"Our studio is a great personal alternative to a health club or gym," said Melissa Hopf, co-owner of Elevate Health Studio. "We offer a comfortable community feel without ever feeling overcrowded or intimidating. Everyone here knows your name and we offer social events and personalized training classes you won't find in larger gyms."

Several classes are offered for members at various levels of experience and fitness. These range from high-

intensity P90X and TRX workouts, to Bootcamp, a workout which focuses on muscular strength and endurance, to Tabata Training, Yoga, Spinning and much more. With a total of 19 different classes and class sizes as well as options of private and small group training, Elevate Health Studio aims to take a more personalized approach to workout routines for each member.

Rockwell added, "Elevate Health is very different from the large gyms, which can sometimes make their members feel more like a number and less like an individual. We want to target the unique needs of each member and work with them to find a routine that will create the results they desire."

Facility amenities include women's and men's locker rooms with showers, towel service, filtered water and wooden floors for classes.

Those interested in Elevate Health Studio membership information are encouraged to visit the facility at 43 Constitutional Drive in Bedford, call 488-1756 or visit their website at www.elevatehealthstudio.com.