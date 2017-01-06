News

Women’s Club raises funds for scholarships, charities

Friday, January 6, 2017

Photo by Marilyn Frederick

At a December 8th fundraising event, ​Beverly Jo Snyder, 2nd vice president of the Bedford Women’s Club, thanked local businesses for contributing to the Club’s efforts to raise funds for charities and scholarships. Enlarge



Members of the Bedford Women's Club, a nearly 200 member social and charitable group, gathered on Thursday, Dec. 8, and enjoyed a festive holiday luncheon at the Bedford Village Inn. Members of the Bedford High School Chorus provided song for this event. Local businesses contributed to a silent auction, part of fundraising for 2017 scholarships and charitable donations. Women's Club members made contributions to Meals on Wheels, an agency serving homebound elders and others.

Beverly Jo Snyder, second vice president of the Bedford Women's Club, thanked local businesses for contributing to the Club's efforts to raise funds for charities and scholarships. Contributing to the Dec. 8 event were: Cupcake 101, Elite Personal Training and Fitness, H20 Salon and Spa, Pamper Me, Preference Salon, Extra Touch Gourmet, Dr. Stephen Langlois, DMD, The Hungry Bear's Honey, Tucker's, Top Drawer, Castro's Back Room, Envy Sports Club and Cafe, Palace Theatre, Cowabunga's, Kay's Kustom Krafts, Pizza Bella, P.J.'s Flowers, Carrabba's, Just Naturals, The Inside Scoop, Hollywood Hounds Pet Spa, Target, Cooper Door, Caroline's Fine Foods, Bedford Village Inn, Celeste's Flower Barn, Bedford Fields Garden Center, Royal Bouquet, Amelia Rose Florists and Gifts, Vintage Flaire, Fresh Face Body & Skincare, Crain's Colors, Smitten, Bedford Veterinary Medical, Bedford Cleaners, Pets Choice, and Bradley & Leonard's Vintage Home.

Each year the Bedford Women's Club donates to several nonprofits that directly impact the Bedford community. Requests are reviewed by the Charitable Donations Committee and then by the BWC Board. Finalists are voted upon by the BWC membership. Disbursements will be made in May. The form for a request may be found by going online: www.bedfordwomensclub.org where the Charitable Donations Form can be downloaded.

The Bedford Women's Club has awarded scholarships for over 50 years and in 2017 will again offer college scholarships to graduating high school seniors and non-traditional age women enrolled in a degree program. Candidates must be residents of Bedford. The 2017 scholarship applications may be found by going online: www.bedfordwomensclub.org where both applications can be downloaded. To be considered, complete applications must be postmarked on or before April 1, and mailed to the Bedford Women's Club, Attention: Corresponding Secretary, P.O. Box 10015, Bedford, NH 03110.