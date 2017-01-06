News

Bedford Church to open Early Learning Center

Friday, January 6, 2017





BEDFORD - On Monday, Jan. 9, Trinity Early Learning Center will open its doors to the youngest members of Bedford and its neighboring communities. TELC is the primary outreach of The Trinity Life Community's educational ministries in their newly renovated facility at 12 Station Road in Bedford.

As a state licensed center, TELC will provide holistic childcare services for ages six weeks through six years. Through a model of education-based development, TELC provides a Christ-centered environment for children to learn and advance socially, emotionally, and physically in a safe and loving community.

Trinity Life Community (home of TELC) is a growing church with over 200 regular congregants from over 13 different nationalities that desires to respond to the growing needs of childcare in the Bedford area. Families that are interested in learning more about Trinity Early Learning Center may call 622-6336 for more information. Additional information can also be found at tlcnh.org.