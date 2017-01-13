News

Local realtor Dave Gambaccini awarded scholarship

Friday, January 13, 2017

BEDFORD - A local commercial realtor with KW Commercial has been awarded the 2017 New England Chapter CCIM Course Scholarship. Dave Gambaccini, a Bedford resident and commercial realtor with KW Commercial in Bedford, was selected as the sole recipient of this scholarship from all applicants throughout New England.

Gambaccini has been practicing real estate with KW for three years and recently achieved his first CCIM Designation Course: Financial Analysis for Commercial Real Estate.

A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry.

The CCIM lapel pin is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice. This elite corps of CCIMs includes brokers, leasing professionals, investment counselors, asset managers and other allied professionals.

The CCIM Foundation's Course Scholarship Program was created to support qualified real estate professionals in their efforts to achieve the CCIM designation. Recipients of the scholarship must exemplify the high caliber of professionals that comprise the CCIM Institute.

CCIM Institute is commercial real estate's most influential professional organization, with members closing $200 billion annually in commercial real estate deals. For 50 years, the Institute has been building opportunities through its respected education program, led by established practitioners.

CCIM Institute members are eligible to earn the CCIM designation, the industry's most prestigious certification.

For more information please visit www.kwcommercialnh.com OR contact our main office at 168 South River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110, or call 836-2700.