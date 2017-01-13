News

EmbroidMe welcomes sales and marketing manager, Jane Buck

BEDFORD - EmbroidMe of Nashua and Bedford is excited to welcome Sales & Marketing Manager, Jane Buck, to the team. Jane brings extensive experience in the marketing and sales fields in a variety of industries. Her mix of experience makes Jane an ideal candidate for educating businesses about EmbroidMe's printing and apparel services, as well as promotional products that may be a great fit for businesses.

EmbroidMe co-owner Sal Calautti discussed this new addition to the team, "Jane was a natural fit to our local EmbroidMe family. She has a high energy and upbeat attitude that is refreshing. Jane's background in marketing will be a true asset to our customers."

EmbroidMe of Nashua and Bedford invites customers to stop by the store to meet Jane, or schedule an appointment to have her come to your business. Jane is readily available to discuss all of your screen printing and promotional needs.

- Submitted by EmbroidMe