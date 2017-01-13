News

Derry Medical Center expands with Bedford location

BEDFORD - For the first time since its founding 53 years ago, Derry Medical Center has opened a primary care office on the west side of the Merrimack River, at 160 South River Road in Bedford.

Their other offices are in Derry, Londonderry and Windham. The Bedford facility, at the corner of South River Road and Meetinghouse Road is poised to become a major point of medical access in the area.

Dr. Daniel Rosenbaum, Dr. Lydia Bennet and Dr. Jamie Fitzgerald, who are wellknown family practice physicians in the area, have joined Derry Medical Center to enhance the access to primary care for their current and new patients.

"Derry Medical patients can call to schedule urgent care appointments the same day - often within two hours of calling," said Daniel Rosenbaum, MD. "So many people have busy lives, and knowing they can see their doctor when it fits their schedule - even evenings and Saturday - is a great relief. Easy, open access to primary care in this area is so important."

As the oldest and largest, independent primary care office in the state, Derry Medical Center offers its more than 45,000 patients an unprecedented 136 hours per week of available appointment times among its several offices, including evenings until 8 p.m., and Saturday until 3 p.m. in the Derry office. Evening hours at the Bedford office will begin in February, and all offices are accepting new patients.

Since Derry Medical is an independent practice, patients have the flexibility to see specialists and receive inpatient care from any local or Massachusetts health system.

The ground floor office space at the Bedford facility is a temporary space while the entire second floor is undergoing renovation. Upon completion in early summer 2017, the second floor will feature a modern central waiting area for Derry Medical Center, Southern NH Internal Medicine, onsite diagnostic imaging by Derry Imaging Center and convenient laboratory services by Quest Labs.

The Bedford office is opened as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, and is welcoming all current and new patients.

- Submitted by Derry Medical Center