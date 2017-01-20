News

Coldwell Banker’s Bedford office donates $7,300 to charities

Friday, January 20, 2017

Courtesy photo

The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Bedford recently presented a $500 donation to Harbor Homes, which provides residential, primary and behavioral healthcare and supportive services to low-income individuals and families throughout New Hampshire, with a focus on the Greater Nashua and Southern New Hampshire regions. Enlarge



BEDFORD - The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Bedford has presented more than $7,300 in donations to five local charitable organizations that provide housing and other types of services in New Hampshire. The donations were made through Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares, the company's charitable foundation.

A total of $5,400 was donated to Families in Transition, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter, permanent affordable housing and transitional housing, as well as other support services, to families in Manchester, Concord, Dover and Wolfeboro.

Harbor Homes, Webster House and Liberty House each received $500 donations. Established in 1980, Harbor Homes provides residential, primary and behavioral health care and supportive services to low-income individuals and families throughout New Hampshire, with a focus on the Greater Nashua and Southern New Hampshire regions.

Webster House is a Manchester nonprofit organization that serves children and youth unable to live at home by providing housing, counseling and other support services. Liberty House is a Manchester-based nonprofit organization that provides safe, supportive, substance-free housing to American veterans who are transitioning out of homelessness.

Lucy's Love Bus, a nonprofit organization the offers funds for free integrative therapies such as massage, acupuncture, art therapy and therapeutic horseback riding to pediatric cancer patients, was the recipient of $413.48.

"As a company, we are committed to giving back to our communities where we have a presence. I am so pleased that we were able to make donations to these organizations which provide critical services to help improve the lives of some of state's most vulnerable individuals and families," said Maggie Kerkhoff, managing broker of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Bedford.

Affiliated sales associates and employees in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island donate a portion of their sales commissions or paychecks to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares, which supports nonprofit organizations throughout New England. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares is a chapter of Realogy Charitable Foundation, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization incorporated in Delaware, tax ID 20-0755090. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares' primary purpose is to raise funds to provide financial assistance to housing-related causes in the communities where we have a presence.

The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Bedford is located at 166 Route 101 and can be reached at 471-0777.