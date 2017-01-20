|
News
NH Real Estate group hosts pinning ceremony
Friday, January 20, 2017
NH's Greater Concord Real Estate Staging Association held a pinning ceremony to officially recognize its members on Dec. 6, 2016.
The association is nearly a year old and growing. Its mission is to educate Realtors and homeowners on the benefits of staging when selling real estate; to maintain the highest standards of business practices in the staging industry; and to create comradery, support and education to our members. We welcome new members from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. For more information, contact Annette Slipp at 494-8947 or Pam Tiberia at 957-1068, or visit www.greaterconcord.resa-hq.org.
