News

NH Real Estate group hosts pinning ceremony

Friday, January 20, 2017

Courtesy photo

Pictured from left: Back row: Robin Webster, Great Impressions Staging (NH Lakes Region and S.N.H.), Annette Slipp, Setting the Stage (NH Lakes Region), Kelli Webber (RESA Ma. president), Debbie McLaughlin, Deb’s Décor (Bedford), Kara Woods, Stage to Move (NE Rep for RESA), Sharon Tara, Sharon Tara Transformations (Rochester and Seacoast Area), Bonnie Garceau, Harmony in Your Home, (N.W. Ma. and S.W. NH area), Marielle Fitch, (Concord). Front row: Amy Parker, Parker House Designs, (Concord and Lakes Region), Pam Tiberia, Spruce Interiors, (Seacoast area). Not present: Elizabeth Polansky, The Styled Home, (Greater Portland, Maine area)

Enlarge



NH's Greater Concord Real Estate Staging Association held a pinning ceremony to officially recognize its members on Dec. 6, 2016.

The association is nearly a year old and growing. Its mission is to educate Realtors and homeowners on the benefits of staging when selling real estate; to maintain the highest standards of business practices in the staging industry; and to create comradery, support and education to our members. We welcome new members from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. For more information, contact Annette Slipp at 494-8947 or Pam Tiberia at 957-1068, or visit www.greaterconcord.resa-hq.org.