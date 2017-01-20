News

Lurgio students take part in math contest

Friday, January 20, 2017

Courtesy photo

Pictured are Ross A. Lurgio Middle School students who scored the hightest in their school in the AMC Math Competition. From left are: Abhinav Govindaraju, Rachel Kim, Tom Crowther, Rhys Lossman. Enlarge



This year 62 students from Ross A. Lurgio Middle School participated in the American Mathematics Competitions 8. The test is a 25-question, 40-minute multiple-choice examination in middle school mathematics designed to promote the development and enhancement of problem-solving skills.

First administered in 1985, the AMC's purpose is to increase interest in mathematics and to develop talent through the excitement of friendly competition at problem solving in a timed format. In 2016, more than 130,000 students from more than 2000 schools participated in the AMC 8 nationwide.

School results were released this month. Placing first at Ross A. Lurgio Middle School, with a score of 20 out of 25, was eighth-grader Thomas Crowther. Second place winners, with a score of 17 out of 25 were eighth-graders Rachel Kim and Rhys Lossman. Coming in third place, with a score of 15 out of 25, was seventh-grader Abhinav Govindaraju. Congratulations to all participants!

- Submitted by Ross A.Lurgio Middle School