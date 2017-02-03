News

Injury treatment center welcomes Dr. Pete Viteritti

Friday, February 3, 2017





BEDFROD - Brian Looney, DPT, DC, CSCS, owner and founder of Advanced Injury Treatment Center, southern New Hampshire's premier provider of physical therapy and chiropractic care, is excited to announce that Dr. Pete Viteritti, MS, DC, has joined the practice and is currently seeing patients. AITC is located at 82 Palomino Lane, Suite 501, Bedford. We have been serving Bedford and the surrounding area for over fifteen years. Dr. Pete brings over 25 years of experience in chiropractic sports medicine.

Dr. Pete earned his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree in 1983 from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Mo., and received the class presidential award for clinical excellence. He went on to complete a three-year post-doctoral program in sports medicine at New York Chiropractic College becoming the first Massachusetts chiropractor and currently Boston's only, Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians. In addition, he earned a Masters of Sports Science degree in sports medicine from the United States Sports Academy in Mobile, Ala. and completed a one-year program of advanced training in functional rehabilitation from the Southern California College of Health Sciences.

Dr. Pete is an experienced Active Release Techniques provider with advanced certifications in Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization.

Some of the highlights of his more than 25 years of clinical experience as a sports chiropractic specialist include serving as a member of the sports medicine staff at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships, the U.S. Women's Gymnastics National Championships, the U.S. Taekwondo National Championships, and the U.S. Power Lifting Collegiate National Championships.

For more information on the practice or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Pete, please contact 627-6381. Dr. Pete is seeing existing patients of the practice as well as accepting new patients.

- Submitted by Advanced Injury Treatment Center