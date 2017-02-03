News

Local actors in Peacock Players’ production of Peter Pan prequel

Friday, February 3, 2017

Jakov Schwarztberg (of Bedford) gives a hand to the origins of the villainous Captain Hook in Peacock Players upcoming Mainstage production of "Peter and the Starcatcher," presented Feb. 10-12 and 17-19 at the Janice B. Streeter Theatre in Nashua. Enlarge



NASHUA - Peacock Players, New Hampshire's premiere award-winning youth theatre, will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway comedy "Peter and the Starcatcher" for two weekends in February at the Janice B. Streeter Theatre, located at 14 Court St.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" is the innovative and imaginative comedy based on the best-selling novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. A small company of actors plays more than one hundred unforgettable characters - all on a journey to answer the century-old question of "How did Peter Pan become The Boy Who Never Grew Up?"

The production will be directed and helmed by Peacock Players Artistic Director Keith Weirich. Multi-award winning musical director Henry Kopczynskie III will also lend his talents to the production. In addition, Weirich will design the scenic elements and lighting for the production with the help of longtime colleague and fellow award-

winner Norm St. Germain. Award-winner Rich Loomer will design sound, and award-winner Allison Szklarz will design costumes for the much anticipated area debut production.

The cast of "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be led by Jakov Schwartzberg, of Bedford, as the villainous Captain Black Stache. The rest of the eighteen person cast is rounded out with New Hampshire's most recognized and awarded young theatre performers, including Bailey Jamieson as Bill Slank and Brandon Jamieson as Captain Scott, both of Bedford.

This Peacock Players Mainstage production will be sponsored in part by Mint Printworks Screen Print and Design, Creative Costuming and The Telegraph.

Peter and the Starcatcher will mark the fourth production of Peacock Players' 41st annual Mainstage Season. For more information regarding Peacock Players upcoming Mainstage productions, auditions, educational programs, summer theatre camp, and events - visit www.peacockplayers.org.

Peter and the Starcatcher performances are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12. at 2 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call the Box Office at 886-7000 or visit www.peacockplayers.org.