Bedford resident receives professional engineer license
Friday, February 10, 2017
BEDFORD – Robert Vida, PE, recently passed both the Professional Engineer and Structural Engineer exams.
Vida serves as a structural engineer for TFMoran, Inc. His experience includes the design and analysis of commercial and residential building.
Vida is a 2016 Autodesk Revit Structure Certified Professional and attends the annual Revit Technology Conference North America. He has a Masters of Engineering degree in structural engineering, a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a minor in economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
The SE exam is an optional two-day exam for structural engineers which is the next level beyond the PE exam. Although not mandatory for New Hampshire, the trend is that it will become the standard for structural engineers in the future.
– Submitted by TFMoran, Inc.
