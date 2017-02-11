News

Girl Scouts install plaque honoring award earners

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Courtesy photo

Bronze Award earner Emily O’Brien and Bedford Girl Scout Volunteer Support Coordinator Lauren Wilensky were on hand for the “unveiling” of the plaque on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at Town Hall. Enlarge



Bedford Girl Scouts has installed a plaque at Town Hall recognizing the accomplishments of higher award earners in town.

Girl Scouts can earn Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Each of these awards is attained through girls envisioning, creating and implementing an idea or project that will help their community. It can take up to 80 hours of work and community service to earn one of these awards.

Girls Scouts in town have been responsible for building benches at the Animal Rescue League, constructing an alpaca shelter at Joppa Hill Farm and organizing a music program at Camp Allen, to name a few of their recent projects.

Funds raised by the Bedford Girl Scout community were used to purchase the 20-inch by 30-inch wooden plaque.

– Submitted by Bedford Girl Scouts