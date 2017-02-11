|
TFMoran named top engineering firm
Saturday, February 11, 2017
BEDFORD – TFMoran, Inc. has been selected for the fifth straight year as “Best Engineering Firm” in New Hampshire Business Review’s BOB Awards reader’s survey, which honors the best of business in New Hampshire in more than 75 categories. TFMoran was established in 1968 and is involved in engineering projects throughout New Hampshire and the northeast.
“It is gratifying to see this recognition of the hard work and dedication our staff shows to our client each and every day” says Robert Duval, president of TFMoran. “Thanks to NHBR for providing this opportunity to highlight the ‘Best of Business’ in New Hampshire.”
TFMoran and the other winners will be honored March 2 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Child and Family Services.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business