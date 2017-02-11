News

TFMoran named top engineering firm

BEDFORD – TFMoran, Inc. has been selected for the fifth straight year as “Best Engineering Firm” in New Hampshire Business Review’s BOB Awards reader’s survey, which honors the best of business in New Hampshire in more than 75 categories. TFMoran was established in 1968 and is involved in engineering projects throughout New Hampshire and the northeast.

“It is gratifying to see this recognition of the hard work and dedication our staff shows to our client each and every day” says Robert Duval, president of TFMoran. “Thanks to NHBR for providing this opportunity to highlight the ‘Best of Business’ in New Hampshire.”

TFMoran and the other winners will be honored March 2 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Child and Family Services.