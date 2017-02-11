News

Kane brings skills to Boston’s WHDH 7

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning home to New England and working for the station that I grew up watching,” said Eric Kane, Bedford Class of 2011. Shortly after graduation, the Bedford native took a job as a reporter, anchor, and producer at WLUC NBC/FOX 6 in Marquette, Mich. Then in 2013 he landed a gig as a general assignment reporter at WVEC ABC 13 in Norfolk, Va.

“It’s been a long time away from home, so I’m really excited to be coming back to work in Boston,” he said.

Kane was a double major in film production and communication when he was at Keene State College. “I started out at Keene wanting to be a filmmaker, but part way through I realized that journalism was more my calling. I’m a news junkie, so I decided to add communication to my repertoire,” he said.

But the double major has paid off, since he shot some of his own video for his work in Michigan and Virginia.

“I absolutely believe that the experience and the education that I got at Keene State helped me get to this stage in my career – to be able to land this dream job,” he said.

