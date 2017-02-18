News

Women’s Club plan fundraising event at Talbots

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Beverly Jo Snyder, second vice president of the Bedford Women’s Club, left, and Karen Leigh Crissey, general manager of Bedford Talbots, plan event to raise money for scholarships and charities given by the Bedford Women’s Club. Anyone interested in making a difference through shopping is welcome at the Bedford Talbots between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

An opportunity to shop for modern classic spring styles and to support 2017 Bedford charities and scholarships will take place on Thursday, March 9, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Talbots in Bedford Square at 25 South River Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

Talbots will donate 10 percent of the pre-tax sales to the Bedford Women’s Club. To learn more about the event, contact Beverly Jo Snyder through the BWC email: bwcbedfordnh@gmail.com. Anyone interested in making a difference through shopping is welcome.

Each year the Bedford Women’s Club donates to local 501(c)3 organizations that directly impact the Bedford community. Requests for support will be reviewed by the Charitable Donations Committee; reviewed by the BWC Board at its March 2017 meeting; and presented and voted upon by the BWC membership at the April business meeting. Disbursements will be made in May.

The Bedford Women’s Club has awarded scholarships for over 50 years and in 2017 will again offer college scholarships to graduating high school seniors and non-traditional age women presently enrolled in a degree program. Candidates must be residents of Bedford.

The scholarship applications may be found by going to www.bedfordwomensclub.org and downloading the application.