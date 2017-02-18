News

Two Bedford residents help art work for local teens

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Courtesy photo

Display of student art in the Stockbridge Theater lobby area. Enlarge, Courtesy photo

Teacher Jennifer Daly,left, and Diana Hayes pose with two SAANH award and YMAS nominee works. Enlarge, Courtesy photo

Display of student art in the Stockbridge Theater lobby area. Enlarge-



The Scholastic Art Awards 2017 ceremony was held on Feb. 6 at the Pinkerton Academy Campus’ Stockbridge Theater. The awards program is in its 18th year.

Bedford resident and art educator at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, Scott Chatsfield, serves as the executive director of the Board of the Scholastic Art Awards Program of New Hampshire.

The program, the regional affiliate of the Alliance of Young Artists, accepts artwork submissions for jurying in several media from New Hampshire students attending public, parochial and private schools in the 7th-12th grades.

This year 1,006 entries were selected for Gold or Silver Key or Honorable Mention awards and scholarships tendered by a number of colleges and private business interests.

The 2017 Art Awards of New Hampshire was funded in part through a grant from The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Putnam Fund. The 2017 awards selections represented 155 New Hampshire art education teachers.

This year, a new alliance was formed and introduced through the auspices of another Bedford resident,

Diana Hayes.

Hayes represents the American Society of Marine Artists youth centered program for the northeast region, the Young Marine Artists Search.

In its fifth year, a much younger program than the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire, the YMAS mission aligns with that of SAANH though the YMAS program has a more defined criteria.

Scott Chatsfield and the Scholastic board members saw, in YMAS, an increased opportunity for recognition of their young artists who produced award winning marine themed work.

Seven gold or silver key winners were selected as nominees for the YMAS competition. Those scholarship awards will be made in October at the ASMA National Conference in Mystic Seaport, Conn.

For information on viewing the Scholastic Art Awards works contact scholasticartnh@comcast.net. For more information on the Young Marine Artists Search contact dianahayes66@yahoo.com.

For some years local public funding for the arts in education has been in jeopardy as infrastructures, social service needs and the requirement for critical STEM education escalates. Artistic gifts in our youth should be encouraged and directed on whatever level possible. Both the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire and the American Society of Marine Artists believe it is up to a concerned private sector to do as much as we can to see fine art and literature continue to be viable fields of endeavor for oncoming generations.