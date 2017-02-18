|
TFMoran adds Kelly, Vando to staff
Saturday, February 18, 2017
BEDFORD –
TFMoran announces that Maureen Kelly and Shaun Vando have joined the Civil Engineering department in TFMoran’s Bedford office.
Kelly serves as a civil project engineer and has a Bachelor of Science degree in civil and environmental engineering, and a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She was the Chi Epsilon Civil Engineering Honor Society chapter president during 2014 and 2015. Ms. Kelly’s experience includes watershed analysis, drainage assessment, stormwater retention, as well as calculations for residential and commercial structures.
Vando serves as a civil project engineer with over 18 years of experience. He has an associates degree from Middlesex Community College, and has studied advanced rendering at the Boston Architectural Center. Mr. Vando’s extensive experience includes site design for retail developments, transportation and multi-use projects.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business