News

What are vernal pools?

Friday, February 24, 2017





To some, “Big Night” may mean prom night or the Oscars, but to a mole salamander it means “migration.” The migration of hundreds of salamanders to woodland or vernal pools takes place on a rainy night in early spring when the conditions are favorable with melting snow, ground thawing, and evening temperatures above the freezing mark.

Vernal pools are unique, temporary bodies of water that provide critical breeding habitats for some amphibians such as wood frogs and spotted salamanders and invertebrates such as fairy shrimp. These pools provide a safer breeding ground for these species than permanent waters. They provide water, food, cover and the absence of some predators. Vernal pools exist in all parts of the state but are most common in flatter regions of central and southeastern New Hampshire. They can be smaller than one-tenth of an acre or larger than two acres. Some vernal pools flood in the spring with water from snow and rain and are dry by the end of summer. Some fill with rain in autumn and hold water all winter and spring and dry out by late summer.

In early spring, adult salamanders leave their woodlands and find their way to the vernal pools in which they were born. After breeding, adult salamanders leave the pool and return to their forest homes, usually within 600 yards of the pool. Tadpole-like larvae transform into young adults after two to three months and leave the pool for the next phase of life.

The biggest threat to vernal pools is from development. Placing land in conservation easements helps to preserve these critical habitats. Bedford Land Trust (www.bedfordlandtrust.org) protects more than 700 acres of land in Bedford.

– By Marilyn Brock,

Bedford Land Trust Trustee

Sources:

http://extension.unh.edu/resources/files/resource000417_Rep439.pdf

http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/nongame/documents/vernal-pool-manual.pdf