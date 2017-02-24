News

Bedford author to hold signing for latest book

Friday, February 24, 2017



If you go: Richard Enners book signing WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11. WHERE: Barnes & Noble, 1741 South Willow St., Manchester.

Bedford resident Richard Enners has written “Heart of Gray,” a gripping story of his brother, Lt. Raymond J. Enners, Alpha Company, 1-20th Infantry, 11th Brigade, and his courage and sacrifice in Vietnam.

September 1968 – Operation Champaign Grove, during the third phase of Tet, was no ordinary combat sweep. The 11th Brigade’s mission – to cut off supply routes from the Ho Chi Minh trail in western Quang Ngai Province and prevent the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong from infiltrating Quang Ngai City. During this operation Alpha Company was embroiled in three harrowing firefights near the Ha Thanh CIDG Special Forces Camp.

Richard Enners, of Bedford, recounts two brutal firefights that involved his brother’s platoon, as Alpha Company takes on elements of the well trained and equipped 3rd NVA Division. Like ghosts in the jungle the NVA ambushed Alpha Company with horrific automatic weapons and supporting fires.

“Heart of Gray” is a riveting narrative of a soldier, Lt. Raymond J. Enners, who chose to serve the nation in the most unpopular war in modern history and protect the freedoms that some Americans take for granted. It’s a pulse-pounding combat story as seen through the lens of Ray’s letters and the soldiers he served with and commanded. There are laughable moments, churning emotions, and heartbreak.

Ray chose the “harder right instead of the easier wrong” when on September 18, 1968, in a brutal firefight near the hamlet Xa Ky Mao, he rescued a wounded squad leader 10 meters from the NVA position, and with a base of fire from 1st and 2nd platoons, led his men into the tree line, giving his life in the process.

More than a combat story, it’s a powerful and moving memoir, a testament to the power of character, education, training, and the belief in a just cause. “Heart of Gray” will take you on a journey, a journey of selflessness and sacrifice, similar to that of many soldiers. It is a journey of how Ray’s character developed during his youth in Farmingdale, Long Island and the role it played in his leadership style. It is a journey of how West Point and its values of “Duty, Honor, Country” influenced his thought process. It is also a journey of how his rigorous training and leadership development provided the confidence and courage to face life threatening situations. It answersthe others and a cause above themselves? Ray demonstrated that warriorleader mentality not through words but through his actions as an All-American athlete and combat platoon leader.

Richard W. Enners grew up in Farmingdale, Long Island, New York, graduated from West Point in 1971, and served five years in the Army with the 9th Division in Fort Lewis, Washington and the United States Military Academy Preparatory School in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He later pursued a career in business leading companies with revenues of $60M-$120M in Japan, British Columbia, and the USA.

Richard currently resides in Bedford with his wife, Judy. For more information contact Richard Enners at richard.enners@outlook.com, 1-859-940-2732.