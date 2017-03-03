 
News

Pave the way to community center

Friday, March 3, 2017


The Friends of the

Stevens-Buswell Community Center Committee, a subcommittee of the Bedford Historical Society, launched a campaign last year, “Help Pave the Way to Bedford New Community Center.”

Have you purchased your brick or paver yet? Inscribed with three lines of text, bricks are $100 for one and $150 for two bricks, and granite pavers are $300 each.

The tax deductible bricks and pavers will be installed this spring at the entrance on the North Amherst Road side of the Stevens-Buswell Community Center by Norman Roux Landscaping, LLC.

Order forms are available at the Town Offices, the Bedford Public Library, and the Historical Society’s Schoolhouse #7, or may be downloaded from www.bedfordhistoricalnh.org. For more information, call 714-8774 or email sbcc@bedfordhistoricalnh.org.

NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy

Top Jobs

Contemporary Chrysler • Jeep • Dodge Ram is hiring!!

Outside Sales Advertising

Top Properties
Find us on Facebook

Site Map

Useage