News

Pave the way to community center

Friday, March 3, 2017





The Friends of the

Stevens-Buswell Community Center Committee, a subcommittee of the Bedford Historical Society, launched a campaign last year, “Help Pave the Way to Bedford New Community Center.”

Have you purchased your brick or paver yet? Inscribed with three lines of text, bricks are $100 for one and $150 for two bricks, and granite pavers are $300 each.

The tax deductible bricks and pavers will be installed this spring at the entrance on the North Amherst Road side of the Stevens-Buswell Community Center by Norman Roux Landscaping, LLC.

Order forms are available at the Town Offices, the Bedford Public Library, and the Historical Society’s Schoolhouse #7, or may be downloaded from www.bedfordhistoricalnh.org. For more information, call 714-8774 or email sbcc@bedfordhistoricalnh.org.