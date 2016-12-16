Obits

Lorraine Y. ‘Lenny’ Prestipino

Friday, December 16, 2016

Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.

Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, on March 21, 1925, the daughter of Louis and Blanche (Girouard) Lemay. She was a graduate of Presentation of Mary Academy (1941) and earned her bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary College (1945). She lived in Milford with her loving husband Bart for more than 50 years.

Lenny was employed as the first secretary for the Milford Elementary School, a position she held for 19 years. She was an active participant in the Milford community. She acted as the Commissioner of the Milford Little League Program, the President of the Booster Club for Milford High School, the board of the Milford Library and was on many committees at St. Patrick's Church. She was a lector at the parish and enjoyed training new participants in this program. Lenny loved politics and was very involved in the NH Republican Party, serving as state vice-chair in 1960. She worked on behalf of many state candidates as well as the campaign of former President George H.W. Bush and as such it was common to find state and national candidates visiting at the family home.

Lenny was a true "people person" who saw the best in everyone, always putting the needs of others before her own. She gave the best advice and always in a loving and honest way. Her contagious smile and wonderful laugh would light up the room for all those blessed to be around her. Lenny's genuine interest in the details of each person's story was remarkable, bringing joy to everyone through her love of life.

Lenny loved to tell stories and would always remember, with amazing accuracy, every detail of every anecdote that she shared. She loved spending time and playing games with her grandkids at the pool and conveyed her love for her family and friends by all of the little things that she did for them; she delighted in making everyone feel special. Lenny was a devoted sports fan and enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren in all of their athletic pursuits. In her quiet time she enjoyed knitting and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.

Lenny was predeceased by her husband, Bartolo V. Prestipino, and two daughters, Joan Cappetta and Tana Prestipino.

Family members include her daughter, Ann Prestipino, of Boston, MA; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Prestipino and Liza Benson, of Bedford, NH; her son-in-law, Dr. Charles Cappetta, of Hollis, NH; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 A.M. in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, Community Hospice House, Attn: Development, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or SHARE Outreach, Inc. 1 Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.