Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre

Friday, December 23, 2016

Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. Ann was born to the late Henry J. McCaffrey and late Kathleen E. (Mullen) McCaffrey in Providence R.I. The youngest of four girls, Ann grew up in a family with deep Irish, Catholic roots, attending Holy Name Church and School in Providence. After graduating from St. Xavier Academy in 1959, Ann spent a year studying in the convent in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. After a brief illness, she entered Rhode Island College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education, securing a teaching job at Veazie Street Elementary School in Providence.

Ann married Kenneth N. Beaupre in 1966 and they built a home in Greenville, RI where they had three children - Kathleen, Christine and Kenneth, Jr. Ann and Ken moved their family to San Diego, CA in 1977. During their 3 years there, Ann was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma (noncancerous brain tumor) that permanently took much of her hearing. Beating all odds, she recovered from ground-breaking laser surgery at a Los Angeles hospital in 1978. In 1980, the family moved to Amherst, NH where they resided for 20 years. While there, she spent several years as a nursery school teacher and later a Reading Recovery teacher. In 1992, Ann and Ken purchased a beach cottage in Narragansett, RI, where they planned their retirement.

Ann's heart was broken when her husband of 34 years was diagnosed with terminal cancer at age 60 and died on November 1, 2000. After Ken's death, she moved to a condo in Sky Meadow in Nashua, NH where she resided until 2015. She also enjoyed many summers in her Narragansett home - one of her favorite places in the world - walking to daily mass and cherishing time with family and the ocean she loved.

One of the original parishioners of St. John Neumann Church in Merrimack, NH, Ann was a communicant there for more than 35 years. She served as Eucharistic Minister for 3 decades, chairperson of liturgy for 10 years, Sacristan, marriage prep counselor, religious ed teacher and chairperson of bereavement.

Later, she led support groups for grieving spouses through Hospice for 10 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to lunch with friends, bible study groups, saying the rosary and was an avid reader. She relished being a grandmother for more than 19 years, always attending sporting events, dance recitals, school concerts, birthday parties and wherever else her grandchildren were.

Ann leaves two daughters, Kathleen E. Corsetti and her husband Ronald G. Corsetti of Hollis, NH, Christine B. Snyder and her husband Daniel R. Snyder of Hollis, NH and son Kenneth N. Beaupre, Jr. and his girlfriend Jewell Arbour of Narragansett, RI. She leaves five grandchildren, all of Hollis - whom she considered the "five greatest joys" of her life - Joann M. Snyder, Caroline B. Snyder, Elizabeth A. Corsetti, Nathan L. Corsetti and Kenneth R. Corsetti.

Ann is survived by three sisters - Kathleen E. Clossick and her husband Francis Clossick of North Kingston, RI, Mary M. Cahir and her husband Thomas Cahir of Narragansett, RI and Rose M. Tedeschi of Providence, RI. She was predeceased by brother-in-law Robert A. Tedeschi in 2009, nephew Michael J. Tedeschi in 2004 and brother-in-law Walter Beaupre in 1985. She also leaves her best friend of 60 years, Regina Sadlier of Rumford, RI and brothers-in-law, Richard E. Beaupre of Cumberland, RI and James P. Beaupre and his wife Judith of Winchester, VA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Rd, Merrimack, NH. Mass of Christian Burial is being celebrated on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at St. John Neumann at 10:30 a.m. A burial service will be celebrated at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. The family requests donations in Ann's memory be made to her beloved parish, St. John Neumann Church or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneral

homenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."