Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken

Friday, January 20, 2017

Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken, 79, resident of Bedford, NH, died on January 11, 2017 in Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Arlington, MA on June 9, 1937, a daughter of the late James and May (Manning) Quinn.

Jackie was raised and educated in Arlington, MA. She earned her Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Leslie College. She taught second grade in the Winchester, MA school district and was a learning disabilities specialist after studying at Mass General Hospital.

She made her home in Bedford, NH for more than 35 years. In addition, she was a member of the Bedford Women's Club, a communicant of Saint Elizabeth Seton Church and a member of the Women's Guild.

Jackie was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Aiken who died in 2015.

Family members include three sons and a daughter in law, James E. and Shannon Aiken of Manchester, NH, Edward W. Aiken of Bethel, ME, and Todd Q. Aiken Bedford, NH; a granddaughter, Madelyn Aiken of Manchester, NH; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Mary Ellen Quinn, James and Carolyn Quinn, all of Amherst, NH; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Eleanor and Edward Feeley of Florida, Maureen and Robert Gilmartin of Houston, TX; many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10:00 am in Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com