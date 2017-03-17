Obits

Susan Joy

Friday, March 17, 2017

Susan Joy of Londonderry died March 9, 2017 at the age of 86. She was the loving wife of the late Graham W. Joy and a former resident of Sudbury MA and Bedford.

Born in Budapest, Hungary, she was very proud of becoming an American citizen after coming to Boston in 1946. She attended Regis College and the Bryant and Stratton Commercial School. Prior to retirement, she worked for many years in the accounting departments of the Joy Packaging and Hilco Supply companies. She enjoyed taking long walks and will be remembered for her extreme generosity, fabulous cooking and outgoing friendly manner.

She is survived by sons David and his wife Marge of Kingston, Peter and his wife Patricia and their daughters Madeline and Lydia of Boxborough MA, John and his wife Kathryn and their son Malcolm of Fort Pierce FL, and Jeff and his wife Gail and their sons Alex and Sam of Bedford. Internment at Linwood Cemetery in Weston, MA will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com.