Sports Talk

Friday, December 16, 2016





Hayner lifts UMass Lowell

Bedford native Nicole Hayner drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 34.5 seconds left and the UMass Lowell women's basketball team held on to knock off the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 61-55, on Dec. 5.

Driscoll helps Monks to win

Saint Joseph's College junior and Bedford native Haley Driscoll contributed eight points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals on Saturday during the Monks' 58-47 victory over Colby College to improve to 7-1 on the year.

Granite State Kids tennis clinic

Granite State Kids CTA, an affiliate of the United States Tennis Association which has provided junior tennis instruction for 12 years, will be providing an Intro to Tennis Clinic starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, utilizing the newly refurbished Envy Sportsplex at 3 Sundial Ave. in Manchester.

The clinic will run for six weeks from 4-5:45 p.m. for ages 5-10. Cost for the session is $120. All that is needed to sign up is to email Diane Phelps at dphelps87@comcast.net. Payment is collected at the first session.