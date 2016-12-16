Sports

Bedford girls and boys basketball recaps

Friday, December 16, 2016





Bedford Girlsl 5/6th grade

Bedford Athletic Club 6,

Bedford Natural Medicine 6

A defensive battle was played to a draw as BAC came back from a six-point deficit in the first half led by a strong offensive push by Grace Crowder with four points. Ava Young led Bedford Naturals with four points and some great passing. Strong defense by Maddie Lacroix for BAC helped shut down Bedford Natural in the second half. Conversely, Aly Chisholm put up a tough defense stance for Bedford Natural.

Mega X 26,

Bedford Mens Club 12

Mega X defeated Bedford Mens club in a second half offensive battle. With strong rebounding by Mishalena Raduazo (eight points and many assists) and 10 points by Kira Abdelsayed Mega X proved too difficult to contain. BMC kept it close in the first half, trailing by only two and saw solid shooting by Zoe Santos with 10 points. Claire Crowther played strong, with multiple assists and scoring two points.

BFOR 21,

Cohen Investment Advisors 2

BFOR secured the second win of the season, with solid defense led by Kaylie Tennant. Ella Dakos led the team in scoring with eight points. Despite some solid defense in the second half by Cohen Advisors, the first half lead proved too difficult to overcome.

Bedford Friends of Rec 23,

Bedford Athletic Club 18

BFOR was able to pull through for the win. Scoring was led by Erica Veiga with 10 points and Lauren Gibson with seven points. There was great defense all around, especially by Brooke Letzelter with four rebounds and two blocks. In a sported comeback BAC lost to BFOR. BAC was led by Christina and Juliana Braga, who scored six and10 points, respectively. Megan Thornton played great defense and had six rebounds.

Nail Indulgence 21,

Small Green Computer 12

NI was led by Samara Vu who had nine points. Her overall court sense led to many assists and created opportunities for teammates. Richa Thapa also led the team with 10 points and many rebounds. The team played very tough, anticipatory defense and adapted to the quick nature of SGC's tough offense. SGC came out strong behind four points from Izzy Spain but was held in check until Delaney Goterch led a late charge with six points. Faith Laliberte did an outstanding job on the glass once again with a team-high nine rebounds while Roisi Russell came away with several steals on defense.

3rd and 4th grade boys

3rd grade

Summit Title vs.

Universal Builders

Lock-down defense from Drew Redfern and Matt Ciruso limited a tough Universal Builders squad to just nine points. However, despite contributions from Luca Ferrari, James Gilbert and Alistar Wright, Summit Title could not get the offense going and ultimately came up on the wrong side of the ledger.

Ryan O'Rourke led Universal Builders in scoring with five points. Colin Fitzgerald and Brody Helton each scored two for a 9-6 win over Summit Title. Beau Boughter and William Neikam were instrumental in protecting the hoop on defense.

Ambit Energy vs.

The Medical Eye Center

The Medical Eye-Center came back from a 4-1 halftime deficit to beat Ambit Energy 12-8. Their second half comeback was led by Andre Steinbeck's five points and Carter Stuart's four points and a key late basket by Jacob Parshay. On the defensive end they were led by Bradley Sutton and Sam Surgento.

4th grade

Allstate Looney Agency vs. Cowette Plumbing Heating

Allstate had a great team effort in their first game. Sean Kraus and James Looney led the charge while Aidan Farnum also contributed some strong play.

BayStreet Family Dental vs.

Bedford Athletic Club

Bedford Athletic Club topped Bay Street Family Dental 23-16. For BAC, Peter Suozzo led all scorers with eight points. Tavis Wallace and Lucas Sampo added four each. Julien Meijer hit a nice shot from the baseline near the end. Everyone contributed with good defense and passing.

Bay Street Family Dental kept the game in reach until late in the second half. The were paced offensively by Evan Capello, Alex Cotnoir and Alex St. Hilaire with four points each. Dustin Westcott and Lukas Bender played aggressive defense all over the court while chipping in a basket as well.

Mavericks vs.

Winer & Bennett, LLP

The Mavericks showed solid team defense for a 35-10 win over Winer and Bennett. Carter Crowley had 16 at the other end to lead the team.

5th and 6th grade boys

Homeseer Technologies 12, Image Contracting 10

Image Contracting lost a hard fought game against Homeseer Technologies, 12-10. Image was led in scoring by Tyler Doldo, Sam Lubelczyk, Nathaniel Harding, Drake Sutton, and Mateus Wrede. Excellent defense was played by Lambert Steele, Berkeley Alderton, Lucas Mottola, Benjamin Nguyen, and Zachary Nguyen. Homeseer was able to even their record at 1-1. Caleb Lemoine led the scoring with four points. Nick Guerra, Dylan Rosenthal and JP Frongillo owned the glass giving the other team no second chances. Jack Riso was able to add a basket and play great man-to-man defense. Shane Cooper, Will Helmke and Patryk Bieleke were terrors in the zone defense. Patryk as able to add two points to his day as well.

Puritan Back Room 35,

IMS Health 29

IMS Health had a disappointing loss Saturday vs. Puritan Back Room, 35-29. Derek Kulesza dropped two 3-pointers in the loss. Cooper Ware played great defense and had two points. Josh Attar set great picks and had one point. Abhi Challa was a force under the basket and was a rebounding and defensive machine.

Dovetail Medical Associates 31,

Bellemore 17

Dovetail Medical Associates won their second game against Bellemore, 31-17. After Dovetail's slow start, Cal McAuliffe was a beast on the boards and scored eight points. Ethan Healy chipped in with several assists, two points and tough defense. Strong team defense was backed up with solid rebounding of Mattan Mohen and Harrison Schneller who each scored four points.

Bedford Athletic Club 18,

Bedford Friends of Rec 17

Bedford Athletic Club (BAC) defeated Bedford Friends of Rec (BFOR), 18-17. For BAC, Alex Gabree and Aaron Creveling lead the way with six points each. Jake Oster and Will Gabree controlled the boards from the start. Leading the way for BFOR was Sam Dodge with six points. Kieran Rice and Alex Rodriguez kept it close with their tough defense until the final buzzer.

NE Record Retention 25,

Manchester Eye Associates 21

NERR was led in scoring by Ryan Rankins with 11 points and Ty Letendre with eight points, Andrew Peicker also chipped two for NERR. Defensively, Nolan Arnold was a beast defensively inside while Ryan Rankins had several key steals that led to hoops on the offensive end. MEA was led by Theo Welsch with six points, Dylan Fanburg with five points, and Dominic Carey with a bucket.

7th and 8th grade boys

Hannaford 54, Universal Windows 17

Michael Pratte and Patrick McDonald led the scoring with 14 and 12 points respectively. Cole DuPlessis and Brett Creveling each scored eight and Aiden Graves added six in a strong team effort.

BFOR 25, Dube 15

BFOR gained an early lead by denying Dube's access to any field goals during the first half. Defense was BFORs key to the 25-15 victory. Steals, steals, steals by the Carroll brothers Adam and Jack, Mathew Coutu, and Cameron Healy. Big rebounds by Robert Monaco and Sam McDonough.

Universal Windows Direct

vs. Hannaford

Universal Windows Direct got off to a rough start against a tough Hannaford team and could never really get back in the game. The team battled the whole way and played Hannaford tough in the second half let by a couple of three pointers by Thomas Lutz and a bucket by Jack O'Reilly. Adam Johnson, Ryan Dodge, and Noah Kirby played hard right through to the final buzzer.

EMCAS vs. SNHU Arena

Despite a strong defensive effort from Joey Piacentini and Finn Joyce, SNHU Arena lost to EMCAS. Scoring from Nick Asadourian, Cameron O'regan and Zack Gamache was not enough to keep in check with EMCAS.

Bedford Men's Club

vs. CAMP Systems

Bedford Men's Club put up a valiant effort vs. CAMP Systems. After starting out strong they found themselves in an eigh-point deficit at Halftime. Nick Tambouris, Matthew Lucia and Cody Raymond all helped in the comeback effort. Owen Christopher played great defense in the second half to close the gap and Elliot Wallace hit two important free throws that put them into the lead. CAMP Systems hit two clutch free throws to seal the victory with three seconds left.